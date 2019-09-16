Here Today: The World Still Goes Around And Round

Earlier this year, we set out to take a deep look at why Louisville's West End is changing — and how. In this last episode of Here Today, we address the uncertainty that lies ahead, and how that could affect the people who live west of Ninth Street.

Throughout this series, we took you through the history of discriminatory public policies that led to those nine neighborhoods becoming predominantly African-American and low-income. We told you all about the hundreds of millions of dollars of investment that could be coming, and explained why some people are excited while others are concerned.

We explored the story of Beecher Terrace, which will be reborn as a mixed-income housing development in the coming years. Then we took you deeper, literally, by talking to archaeologists who are discovering surprises left behind by some of Beecher's original residents.

With gentrification on the horizon, we took a look at the issues and opportunities facing the people who live in west Louisville, whether they rent their homes or own them.

We asked Mayor Greg Fischer what his administration is doing to prevent displacement from the West End and learned he doesn't have a specific plan in place.

And we discussed the importance of how we use language in talking about issues of race, gentrification and discrimination.

How west Louisville will change is not something we know yet. It's something we can't know. But change it will. We'll be following the story.

