News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Jerry Lundergan Found Guilty

By Ryland Barton
Published September 13, 2019 at 10:16 PM EDT
Kentucky State Capitol

This week in Kentucky politics, former Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Jerry Lundergan was found guilty of illegally funding campaign work for his daughter, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes. The Courier Journal discovered that Gov. Matt Bevin has been using a state-owned plane to fly to events around the country. And Bevin continues to double down on his anti-abortion platform.

Listen to this week's episode:

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
