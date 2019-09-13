Kentucky Politics Distilled: Jerry Lundergan Found Guilty
This week in Kentucky politics, former Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Jerry Lundergan was found guilty of illegally funding campaign work for his daughter, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes. The Courier Journal discovered that Gov. Matt Bevin has been using a state-owned plane to fly to events around the country. And Bevin continues to double down on his anti-abortion platform.
