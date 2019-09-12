Kentuckiana Sounds: The Last Sounds Of Beecher Terrace

On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, curator Aaron Rosenblum brings us a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and we hear from the contributor who made it.

Is it possible to hear the sound of Louisville’s historic and current housing policies? Why Beecher Terrace was built, who lives there, what is being lost with it, and what’s coming next are all hot button issues. While bringing human voices to the debate across the city, we pause to listen to the environment itself. To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode: