News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Judge Denies Bevin's Request To Step Down

By Ryland Barton
Published September 6, 2019 at 9:31 PM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics, a judge refuses to step down from the lawsuit over the Bevin administration’s investigation into protesting teachers. Two coal miners have demanded that Senate candidate Amy McGrath stop using their images in a campaign video. And the eastern Kentucky segments of the KentuckyWired broadband project are now complete.

Listen to this week's episode:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Judge Denies Bevin's Request To Step Down

Ryland Barton
