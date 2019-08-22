© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentuckiana Sounds: The Voices Of Bardstown Road

By Staff
Published August 22, 2019 at 6:00 PM EDT
Kentuckiana_Sounds_900x450
Mindy Fulner
/

On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, curator Aaron Rosenblum brings us a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and we hear from the contributor who made it.

Dan Bryan has always been interested in sound. When he walks down Bardstown Rd. he hears a voice calling out as if from the ether, with a clear message: it’s safe to cross. Less clear is who’s doing the talking on Louisville’s Accessible Pedestrian Signals. To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode:

Kentuckiana Sounds: The Voices Of Bardstown Road

