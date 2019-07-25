© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentuckiana Sounds: Real Insects Call, Fake Birds Respond

By Staff
Published July 25, 2019 at 5:08 PM EDT
Kentuckiana_Sounds_900x450
Mindy Fulner
/

On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, we listen to a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and hear from the contributor who made it.

Biking through downtown one night, Kentuckians Sounds curator Aaron Rosenblum heard something odd while stopped at a red light. A chorus of katydids and crickets in the bushes and trees seemed to be engaged in a dialogue with the synthetic bird calls of the audible crosswalks signals that aid visually impaired pedestrians. Did the insects register the sound of the signals? Were they responding to it? To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode:

Kentuckiana Sounds: Real Insects Call, Fake Birds Respond

