Kentuckiana Sounds: Caught Between The Sacred And The Scary

By Staff
Published July 18, 2019 at 7:00 PM EDT
Kentuckiana_Sounds_900x450
Mindy Fulner
/

On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, curator Aaron Rosenblum brings us a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and we hear from the contributor who made it.

Musician and former railroad engineer John Paul Wright lives where Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue meet. That’s where he captured the eerie, once-a-month coincidence of the noon bells of St. Brigid’s Catholic Church tolling at the same time as the monthly test of the Jefferson County civil defense siren system. Both sounds are significant for Wright, and tied to meaningful memories. To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode:

