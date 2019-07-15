Listen to the episode:

This Week On In Conversation: The Local Impact Of Trump's Immigration Policies

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids threatened by the Trump administration were supposed to begin last weekend, but there was little evidence of action by ICE. Such raids could lead to the deportation of thousands of immigrant families, especially those who entered the U.S. through the southern border. Though Louisville is not one of the 10 cities ICE planned to target, the threatened sweep is sparking concern among some residents and families across the area.

President Trump delayed the raids last month, giving lawmakers two weeks to change asylum laws. The administration said the sweep would target immigrant families who missed a court date or whom the court ordered to be removed from the country. It is one of many immigration policies rolled out under the president's administration.

Last year, protests on federal immigration policies led to a weeks-long demonstration in front of Louisville’s ICE building. That protest brought hundreds to rally downtown and sparked confrontations between protesters and the city.

Governor Matt Bevin recently proposed banning sanctuary cities in Kentucky. Louisville is not a sanctuary city, but a city ordinance passed two years ago prompted the U.S. Department of Justiceto ask that Louisville prove it was not creating sanctuary city policies. A sanctuary city is loosely defined as a city that vows not to assist with immigration enforcement and deportation.

This week on In Conversation, we ask how federal policies have affected Louisville’s Latino community and what local leaders and advocates are doing in response. Our guests will include Edgardo Mansilla from the Americana World Community Center.

