Kentucky Politics Distilled: Amy McGrath's Bumpy Takeoff

By Ryland Barton
Published July 12, 2019 at 10:24 PM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics, retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath announced she will challenge Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in next year’s race for U.S. Senate. But the launch had a rocky start. And Gov. Matt Bevin might be a little closer to calling a special legislative session on pensions this summer. WFPL's Jean West talked to Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Amy McGrath's Bumpy Takeoff

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
