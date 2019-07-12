Kentucky Politics Distilled: Amy McGrath's Bumpy Takeoff

This week in Kentucky politics, retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath announced she will challenge Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in next year’s race for U.S. Senate. But the launch had a rocky start. And Gov. Matt Bevin might be a little closer to calling a special legislative session on pensions this summer. WFPL's Jean West talked to Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

