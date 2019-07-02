When someone makes a promise to you and then doesn’t follow through, would you believe them the next time? And if you trust them a second time and they don’t come through, what about a third time?

In recent years, plans for new developments in the West End — like the FoodPort and a Super Walmart -- have come and gone. Now, west Louisville residents are again being asked to put their faith in planned developments aimed at revitalizing the neighborhoods, particularly Russell.

Will things be different this time? For some projects, the answer seems to be yes — things are going along as planned. For others, the future seems less certain.

Listen to the episode:

Here Today: Promise Of A New Day (Again)

Here Today looks at the changes in Louisville's West End, and how they affect the people who call it home.

