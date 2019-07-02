© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Here Today: Promise Of A New Day (Again)

By Jonese Franklin
Published July 2, 2019 at 9:51 PM EDT
HereToday feature
Mindy Fulner
/

When someone makes a promise to you and then doesn’t follow through, would you believe them the next time? And if you trust them a second time and they don’t come through, what about a third time?

In recent years, plans for new developments in the West End — like the FoodPort and a Super Walmart -- have come and gone. Now, west Louisville residents are again being asked to put their faith in planned developments aimed at revitalizing the neighborhoods, particularly Russell.

Will things be different this time? For some projects, the answer seems to be yes — things are going along as planned. For others, the future seems less certain.

Listen to the episode:

Here Today: Promise Of A New Day (Again)

 

Here Today looks at the changes in Louisville’s West End, and how they affect the people who call it home. Follow us:
Apple Podcasts |  Google Podcasts |  Spotify |  Youtube |  NPR |  Stitcher |  RadioPublic |  RSS

Tags
News Here Today Episodes
Jonese Franklin
Jonese Franklin is the WFPL Program Director and host of All Things Considered. Email Jonese at jfranklin@lpm.org.
See stories by Jonese Franklin
Related Content