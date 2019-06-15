Strange Fruit: How The Kentuckiana Pride Festival Can Be More Inclusive

In the U.S., June is recognized as LGBTQ Pride Month. Celebrations and festivities are held throughout the month to commemorate the rebellion that began at the Stonewall Inn on June 28, 1969, and to celebrate the social and legal advances for LGBTQ people in the 50 years since.

This weekend in Louisville marks the return of the annual Kentuckiana Pride Festival, our city’s largest and longest-running annual Pride celebration. Our guest this week is the organization’s president and director, Allen Hatchell who joins us to discuss the festival’s headlining entertainment, vendors and what changes folks should expect this year.

We also have the beginnings of a tough but important public conversation about community gatekeeping, transphobia, and gay racism within LGBTQ pride organizations, and Allen addresses some of our public criticisms of the Kentuckiana Pride Festival.

Listen to the show: