© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Marsy's Law Struck Down

By Laura Ellis
Published June 14, 2019 at 10:30 PM EDT
Frankfort Capitol Building
Frankfort Capitol Building

This week in Kentucky politics, the state Supreme Court issued two major decisions: one that blocked Marsy’s Law, the so-called “victims bill of rights,” and a ruling in favor of Gov. Matt Bevin’s overhaul of several education boards.

Plus, Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton’s battle against so-called “dark forces” continued.

WFPL's Jean West talked to capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Listen to this week's show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Marsy's Law Struck Down

Tags
News Kentucky Politics Distilled
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
Related Content