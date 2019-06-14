Kentucky Politics Distilled: Marsy's Law Struck Down

This week in Kentucky politics, the state Supreme Court issued two major decisions: one that blocked Marsy’s Law, the so-called “victims bill of rights,” and a ruling in favor of Gov. Matt Bevin’s overhaul of several education boards.

Plus, Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton’s battle against so-called “dark forces” continued.

WFPL's Jean West talked to capitol reporter Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Listen to this week's show: