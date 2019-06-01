The 2019 Juneteenth Jubilee will take place on June 19, and commemorates the final communication of the abolition of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865.

The event begins at 2nd and Main on the KFC Yum Center plaza with a community gathering in remembrance of the thousands of enslaved Africans sold at this site in the 1800s.

Grand Marshal Ed Hamilton and the River City Drum Corp will lead participants through downtown Louisville in a march for freedom to Waterfront Park. At the Lincoln Memorial, sculpted by Hamilton a decade ago, a sunset performance will celebrate freedom, featuring guest speakers reading excerpts of the Emancipation Proclamation, embellished by artistic responses from Jason Clayborn and the Atmosphere Changers.

Other performances will include the River City Drum Corp, the Lanita Rocknettes, AMPED, and many more.

Schedule:

7:30 PM -- Gather at the KFC Yum Center

8:00 PM -- Celebratory march to the Lincoln Memorial (406 East River Road)

8:30 PM -- Sunset Performance

Concessions will be available for purchase during the Lincoln Memorial portion of the event. For more information, contact Waterfront Park at (502) 574-3768.