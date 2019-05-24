Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin And Beshear Win Primaries
This week in Kentucky politics, a very interesting primary election took place. We learned that Gov. Matt Bevin will be facing off against Attorney General Andy Beshear in this year’s race for governor.
But the results of the election show that both candidates have some work to do to unite their parties behind them.
Jean West talked to Ryland Barton on this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
