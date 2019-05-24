© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin And Beshear Win Primaries

By Laura Ellis
Published May 24, 2019 at 10:04 PM EDT
Kentucky Capitol

This week in Kentucky politics, a very interesting primary election took place. We learned that Gov. Matt Bevin will be facing off against Attorney General Andy Beshear in this year’s race for governor.

But the results of the election show that both candidates have some work to do to unite their parties behind them.

Jean West talked to Ryland Barton on this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Listen to the show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin And Beshear Win Primaries

Tags
News Kentucky Politics Distilled
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
Related Content