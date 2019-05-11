© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Still No Special Session

By Ryland Barton
Published May 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin is still trying to drum up support for his new pension bill after he vetoed an earlier version of it. Meanwhile, it’s a little over a week away until Kentucky’s primary election for governor and other statewide offices.

Listen to this week's episode:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Still No Special Session

Related Stories:

Kentucky Primary 2019: Matt Bevin Touts Record Despite Unpopularity

Kentucky Primary 2019: Adam Edelen, The Well-Funded Progressive

Kentucky Primary 2019: Rocky Adkins Tries To Revive Rural Democrats

Kentucky Primary 2019: Andy Beshear Builds Campaign On Bevin Battles

After Veto, Bevin Crafts New Pension ‘Relief’ Bill

News Kentucky Politics Distilled
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
