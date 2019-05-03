© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: A New Pension Bill

By Ryland Barton
Published May 3, 2019 at 9:25 PM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin unveiled his first reelection ad, which is scheduled to air during the Kentucky Derby. And Democrats running for governor have officially taken their gloves off in this year's primary battle.

Listen to this week's episode:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: A New Pension Bill

