Curious Derby: Getting Ready For The Races

The Kentucky Derby is a multi-million dollar event that requires a lot of preparation -- both on and off the track. Curious Louisville took a look at how people get ready for one of the biggest weekends on the Kentucky calendar.

In 2018, WFPL health reporter Lisa Gillespie answered the question of how jockeys stay in shape for the most exciting two minutes in sports. She sat in on a physical therapy session with jockey Miguel Mena, who was recovering from a brutal fall. She also spoke with Tony Vong, personal trainer to 2005 and 2018-Derby winning jockey Mike Smith (who is riding 2019's early favorite, Omaha Beach).

You can listen here:

Off the track, race goers are preparing in their own way: by figuring out what to wear on the big day. Last year, WFPL's Ryan Van Velzer, and Louisville Public Media’s visual media producer Tyler Franklin, tackled the history of men's Derby fashion. How did we end up looking at a sea of seersucker?

Listen here:

Also, do you have a Derby memory you would like to share with us? Is it a favorite Derby horse, jockey or trainer? A tradition of backyard Derby parties? Derby Day at Churchill Downs with family and friends?

Call us at 502-814-6560 to record your Derby memory and we’ll play some of them back on WFPL’s weekly talk show “In Conversation” on 89.3 WFPL, Friday at 11 a.m.

