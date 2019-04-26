© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Curious Louisville: Why Is There An Omar Khayyam Blvd In Valley Station?

By Laura Ellis
Published April 26, 2019 at 9:02 PM EDT
omar khayyam blvd street sign curious louisville
Lisa Gillespie
/

nadeem-and-fam-980x735.jpg

Nadeem Siddiqui and his family recently moved to Valley Station, in the southeastern part of Louisville. "It's stereotypically not the most multicultural area of Louisville," he said. So it surprised him to see a street named Omar Khayyam Blvd. "[He] was a medieval Persian poet," he said. "Growing up my parents had a lot of books of his poetry."

Nadeem wanted to know how this street came to be, in this neighborhood. So we went looking for the answer.

Listen to the answer here:

Curious Louisville: Why Is There An Omar Khayyam Blvd In Valley Station?

(Can't hear the audio? Here's a transcript)

Tags
News Curious LouisvilleInstagram
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
Related Content