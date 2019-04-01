Listen to the episode:

This Week In Conversation: Here's What Happened During This Year's Kentucky Legislative Session

The state is preparing to move forward with a bevy of new laws after the conclusion of Kentucky’s 2019 General Assembly last week.

Legislators passed several bills during this year’s legislative session affecting the state pension system, abortion, expungement, school safety and more. The session also brought a new round of protests in Frankfort from public school teachers, with rallies leading Jefferson County Public Schools to close for six days.

Capitol Reporter Ryland Barton will host this week’s In Conversation, reviewing this year’s legislative session with a panel of state lawmakers.

Listen to In Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m. or follow along with our live Tweets at @WFPLnews. Call with your questions or comments at 502-814-TALK or tweet us with the hashtag #WFPLconversation. We’re also on Facebook.