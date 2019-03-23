© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: The Veto Period

By Ryland Barton
Published March 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM EDT
Kentucky State Capitol

State lawmakers were off this week, but Gov. Matt Bevin has begun the process of signing bills that passed out of the state legislature. Bevin made news by signing two anti-abortion bills that were immediately blocked by a federal judge. And he made controversial comments about vaccinating children.

Listen to this week's episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled here:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: The Veto Period

