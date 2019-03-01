Kentucky Politics Distilled: Teacher Protests And Concealed Carry
This week in the Kentucky legislature, teachers descended on Frankfort again to protest a bill dealing with their pension system and lawmakers advanced bills to allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit.
Listen to this week's episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled here:
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Teacher Protests And Concealed Carry
Related Stories:
Despite Teacher Protests, Kentucky House Committee Advances Pension Board Bill
Democratic Candidates For Ky. Governor Court Teacher Vote Amid Protests