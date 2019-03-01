© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Teacher Protests And Concealed Carry

By Ryland Barton
Published March 1, 2019 at 10:15 PM EST
teacherprotest1
Educators cheer silently with jazz hands as a legislative committee discusses a bill that would change the makeup of the teachers' retirement board on February 28, 2019.

This week in the Kentucky legislature, teachers descended on Frankfort again to protest a bill dealing with their pension system and lawmakers advanced bills to allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

Listen to this week's episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled here:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Teacher Protests And Concealed Carry

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
