This week in the Kentucky legislature, teachers descended on Frankfort again to protest a bill dealing with their pension system and lawmakers advanced bills to allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

Listen to this week's episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled here:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Teacher Protests And Concealed Carry

Related Stories:

Despite Teacher Protests, Kentucky House Committee Advances Pension Board Bill

Democratic Candidates For Ky. Governor Court Teacher Vote Amid Protests

Kentucky Lawmakers Approve NRA-Backed Concealed Carry Bill