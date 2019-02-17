© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Strange Fruit: Why Ellen Was The Wrong Person To Pardon Kevin Hart

By Jaison Gardner
Published February 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM EST
Listen to this week's show:

With the 91st Academy Awards just weeks away, we decided to have one last conversation about former would-be Oscars host Kevin Hart, his violently anti-gay tweets, and his recent reconciliation appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Tre’vell Anderson, Director of Culture & Entertainment for Out Magazine, joins us to discuss why Ellen was the wrong person to pardon Hart.

Later in the show we talk about the difference between simply fitting in and actually belonging within gay male culture.  Scholar-activist and writer Dr. Jeffry Iovannone reflects on finding his place in mainstream gay culture and finding community and acceptance among his peers.

In Juicy Fruit, we discuss a pack of polar bears that invaded a Russian town and a mother in Maryland who  went to extremes to find her son a date for Valentine’s Day.

Tags
News strange fruit
Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
