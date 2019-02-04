Listen to this week's show:

This Week In Conversation: Louisville's Fairness Ordinance Turns 20

It's been 20 years since Louisville became the first Kentucky city to pass an ordinance making it illegal to discriminate in housing, employment and public accommodations based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

This week on WFPL’s In Conversation, we’ll talk about what has changed since passage of the city's Fairness Ordinance — and what has not.

Plus, we’ll look at similar measures approved by 10 other cities across the state, and how these local initiatives coexist with new state laws allowing religious expression.

This week’s guests will include:

Lisa Gunterman — Fairness Ordinance Organizer

Chris Hartman — Director, Fairness Campaign

Alicia Pedreira — Fairness Ordinance Organizer

Dawn Wilson — Transgender Civil Rights Activist and member of the Louisville Metro Human Relations Commission

Listen to In Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m.