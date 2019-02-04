© 2022 Louisville Public Media

This Week In Conversation: Louisville's Fairness Ordinance Turns 20

By Rick Howlett
Published February 4, 2019 at 5:03 PM EST
Listen to this week's show:

This Week In Conversation: Louisville's Fairness Ordinance Turns 20

It's been 20 years since Louisville became the first Kentucky city to pass an ordinance making it illegal to discriminate in housing, employment and public accommodations based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

This week on WFPL’s In Conversation, we’ll talk about what has changed since passage of the city's Fairness Ordinance — and what has not.

Plus, we’ll look at similar measures approved by 10 other cities across the state, and how these local initiatives coexist with new state laws allowing religious expression.

This week’s guests will include:

Lisa Gunterman — Fairness Ordinance Organizer
Chris Hartman — Director, Fairness Campaign
Alicia Pedreira — Fairness Ordinance Organizer
Dawn Wilson — Transgender Civil Rights Activist and member of the Louisville Metro Human Relations Commission

Listen to  In Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m. or follow along with our live tweets at @WFPLnews. Call with your questions or comments at 502-814-TALK or tweet us with the hashtag #WFPLconversation.  We're also on Facebook.

Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
