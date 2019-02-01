© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Election Filing Deadline; More Kim Davis

By Ryland Barton
Published February 1, 2019 at 9:57 PM EST
Frankfort, Kentucky - State Capitol Building
Henryk Sadura
/
Frankfort, Kentucky - State Capitol Building

This week was the filing deadline for candidates running for governor, attorney general and other statewide offices this year. And a lawsuit involving former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis continues to roll through the courts system.

Listen to this week's Kentucky Politics Distilled here:

kentucky general assembly2019 sessionkim davisGovernor Matt BevinabortionKentucky General Assembly
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
