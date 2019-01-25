Listen to this week's episode here:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin Picks A Running Mate

A lot of the political news this week happened Friday as the official field of people running for statewide offices grew. The biggest news: Gov. Matt Bevin finally named his running mate for the 2019 race — and it's not current Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton.



