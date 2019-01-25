© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin Picks A Running Mate

By Ryland Barton
Published January 25, 2019 at 10:39 PM EST
Frankfort Kentucky Capitol

Listen to this week's episode here:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin Picks A Running Mate

A lot of the political news this week happened Friday as the official field of people running for statewide offices grew. The biggest news: Gov. Matt Bevin finally named his running mate for the 2019 race — and it's not current Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton.

Bevin Names Ralph Alvarado As Running Mate, Drops Jenean Hampton

Westerfield Drops Out Of Race For Kentucky Attorney General

GOP Lawmakers Vote To Recount Kentucky Statehouse Race

Whistleblower Asks Appeals Court To Keep Ky. Lawmakers Out Of Lawsuit

News ralph alvarado2019 electionWhitney Westerfieldkentucky statehouseGovernor Matt Bevin
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
