If you're driving downtown near the river, you can't miss it: a brand new paint job in progress on the Clark Memorial Bridge.

We've heard it compared to a school bus, a canary, and butter. Curious Louisville listener Allan Steinberg wanted to know how the color was chosen. (Allan's not a fan: "I was hoping it was only the primer!")

WFPL's Amina Elahi went to Rebecca Matheny, the director of the Louisville Downtown Partnership. They're responsible for the paint job. They also oversaw the KFC Yum Center design and construction — and it turns out, the two are related.

Listen here to find out why:

Curious Louisville: Why Is The Clark Memorial Bridge Being Painted Yellow?

(Need a transcript? Here you go!)

Great questions make great stories, and Curious Louisville wants yours! Send us your question in the form below, or at CuriousLouisville.org. You and your curiosity might be featured in a future story.