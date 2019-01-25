© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Curious Louisville: Why Is The Clark Memorial Bridge Being Painted Yellow?

By Laura Ellis
Published January 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST
Butter Bridge by J. Tyler Franklin, Louisville Public Media-125054
Photo by J. Tyler Franklin
/

If you're driving downtown near the river, you can't miss it: a brand new paint job in progress on the Clark Memorial Bridge.

We've heard it compared to a school bus, a canary, and butter. Curious Louisville listener Allan Steinberg wanted to know how the color was chosen. (Allan's not a fan: "I was hoping it was only the primer!")

Alan-Steinberg-Curious-Louisville-by-J.-Tyler-Franklin-Louisville-Public-Media-134555-980x654.jpg

WFPL's Amina Elahi went to Rebecca Matheny, the director of the Louisville Downtown Partnership. They're responsible for the paint job. They also oversaw the KFC Yum Center design and construction — and it turns out, the two are related.

Listen here to find out why:

Curious Louisville: Why Is The Clark Memorial Bridge Being Painted Yellow?

bourbon dog
Submitted by Allan Steinberg
(This photo will make sense once you've heard the story)

(Need a transcript? Here you go!)

Great questions make great stories, and Curious Louisville wants yours! Send us your question in the form below, or at CuriousLouisville.org. You and your curiosity might be featured in a future story.

 

 

Tags
News Curious LouisvilleClark Memorial Bridge
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
Related Content