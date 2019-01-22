This Week In Conversation: Charter Schools And Education Policy With Commissioner Wayne Lewis

A state corrective action plan with Jefferson County Public Schools has gone into effect. The plan follows a scathing audit of JCPS — including concerns about security and culture — and helped the district to avoid a state takeover.

The proposal to take over JCPS was how then-interim Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis started making statewide headlines. He was appointed by the state Board of Education after former Commissioner Stephen Pruitt resigned under pressure; almost immediately, Lewis recommended a state takeover of Kentucky's largest school district. The move drew condemnation from civil rights groups and JCPS and the state later negotiated an agreement that averted a takeover.

This week, WFPL’s In Conversation will explore what’s next for education in Louisville and the rest of the state in an hour-long discussion with Lewis. Join us as we talk about funding for charter schools, the state intervention at JCPS, new state education standards and education-related legislation.

Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis

This post has been corrected to note that Wayne Lewis was appointed by the Kentucky Board of Education, not directly by Gov. Matt Bevin. The governor appointed the board, which appointed Lewis.