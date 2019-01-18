© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: New Statehouse Harassment Details Emerge

By Ryland Barton
Published January 18, 2019 at 10:48 PM EST
Jeff Hoover
Jeff Hoover

The legislature wasn’t in session this week, but there was still plenty of news coming out of the Capitol. The Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and Kentucky Public Radio unveiled new details of sexual assault and harassment in Frankfort. In this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled, we talk about the allegations and how lawmakers are reacting in the statehouse.

Related stories:

Former Staffer Alleges Sexual Assault, ‘Nearly Daily Touching’ By Ky. Rep. Jeff Hoover In Sealed Deposition

Kentucky Dems, GOP Respond To Sexual Harassment, Assault Allegations

Former Ky. Representative Resigns After Allegation Of Sexual Remark

Kentucky Legislative Leaders Respond To Sexual Harassment, Assault Allegations

 

Tags
News kentucky general assemblysexual assaultsexual harassmentRep. Jeff HooverKentucky General Assembly
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
