Strange Fruit: Performing Masculinity... Or Choosing Not To

By Jaison Gardner
Published January 12, 2019 at 1:45 PM EST
gender
Pixabay
/

In his recent The New York Times essay, “I Cross My Legs. Does That Make Me Less of a Man?” novelist Brian Keith Jackson reflects on his childhood worry that crossing his legs would telegraph his sexuality. Eventually he realized he was repeating the move in an attempt to shrink from the judgmental gaze of others. He joins us this week to talk about overcoming this fear and learning to open up.

We also chat with South African HIV activist and writer Krishen Samuel about his essay “Becoming a Real Gay Boy: Gender vs. Sexuality." Samuel joins us to offer a gay man’s perspective on what he describes as the straitjacket that is masculinity when you do not fit neatly into your gendered box.

And, most importantly, some of special friends and family send Kaila a birthday tribute that brings her to tears. Happy Birthday, Kaila!

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
