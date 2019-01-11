Kentucky Politics Distilled: Lawmakers Hope To Overturn Roe v. Wade

The Kentucky legislature has wrapped up the first week of the 2019 session and will now take a break until the beginning of February. But a lot happened in the first few days, including a bipartisan proposal to legalize medical marijuana and a new push by lawmakers to pass one of the strictest abortion laws in the country. Listen to this week's Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

