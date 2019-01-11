© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Lawmakers Hope To Overturn Roe v. Wade

By Ryland Barton
Published January 11, 2019 at 9:58 PM EST
General Assembly contest board
The election contest board gets sworn in on the first day of the 2019 Kentucky General Assembly.

The Kentucky legislature has wrapped up the first week of the 2019 session and will now take a break until the beginning of February. But a lot happened in the first few days, including a bipartisan proposal to legalize medical marijuana and a new push by lawmakers to pass one of the strictest abortion laws in the country. Listen to this week's Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

Related stories:

As New Ky. Legislative Session Begins, One Seat Still Disputed

Kentucky Lawmakers Propose Bipartisan Medical Marijuana Bill

Ky. Lawmakers Eye Overturning ‘Roe v. Wade’ With Abortion Ban

Bevin Hasn’t Filed For Re-Election But He Now Has A GOP Challenger

Kentucky Legislature Creates New Group To Review Pension Systems

Tags
News kentucky general assemblymedical marijuana2019 sessionabortionKentucky General Assembly
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
Related Content