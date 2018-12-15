© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Strange Fruit: Are You A Transgender Ally Even When It's Not Easy?

By Jaison Gardner
Published December 15, 2018 at 2:00 PM EST
strange fruit 2


As a cisgender person, you might pride yourself on your transgender wokeness. Your email signature includes your PGP (Personal Gender Pronoun), you address groups of people as “y’all” instead of “guys “or “ladies and gentlemen,” and you’ve even got a #BlackTransLivesMatter bumper sticker with a t-shirt to match.

This week’s first guest, trans college student Zayn Singh, says it’s easy for allies to perform wokeness within progressive bubbles like college campuses – in a sea of people who mostly hold similar beliefs. But Zayn says what really matters is our readiness or reticence to be outspoken and keep that same woke energy when we see transphobia occur outside the bubble.
Later in the show we talk with Gabby Ryan from Melbourne, Australia about her journey to coming out as asexual. Gabby is seven years into what she describes as, “a happy straight-passing relationship with a cis-het man.” We had lots of questions, and Gabby was gracious enough to help us and our listeners learn more about what asexuality means to and for her and her partner.

Tags
News strange fruit
Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
See stories by Jaison Gardner
Related Content