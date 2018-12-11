© 2022 Louisville Public Media

LISTEN: Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin On Past Presidential Leadership And President Trump

By Staff
Published December 11, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST
Kentucky Author Forum
Presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin has spent the past few decades writing in-depth biographies of America’s leaders; in her latest book “Leadership in Turbulent Times,” she drills down on four past presidents — Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson — and examines what made each the right leader for his time.

Goodwin discussed her work, presidential leadership and the modern-day political landscape at the University of Louisville Kentucky Author Forum on December 6, 2018 with Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer A. Scott. Berg. Listen to the whole conversation in the player above.

