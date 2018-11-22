Five Things: Checking In With Emily McCay

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/532927884?secret_token=s-qZyah" params="color=#1fbcd2&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true" width="100%" height="166" iframe="true" /]

Five Things has been around for nearly two years now, so that's enough time for major changes to take place in the lives of some of my previous guests. I'm going to be bringing you an occasional series of short check-ins with past guests who have news to share. You can look for those in between the regular bi-weekly episodes.

This week, I'm honored to bring you a conversation I had last week with Emily McCay, who was first on the podcast in July of 2017. She was known around Louisville as "The Diaper Fairy," because of her cloth diaper business of the same name, which had also grown into a store and a community center for new parents. When we spoke last summer, she was in remission from acute myeloid leukemia. She had had a bone marrow transplant, using cells from her brother. She was feeling good, and she was reconfiguring her life based on what she had been through. I asked her to come back in recently because I knew her story had taken another turn. It's not always an easy listen but I hope you'll make time for it.

Update on November 23, 4:00 pm:

We got word that Emily McCay passed away this morning. All of us at Louisville Public Media send our condolences to her family and friends. Her generous spirit and bright smile will be missed. Toss some glitter today in her honor -- she'd like that.