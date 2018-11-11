Strange Fruit: Yes, We're Still Talking About Who Can Say The N-Word

﻿

No matter how you spell it, say it, or intend for it to be received, the N-word remains a hot button issue. The rules seem pretty clear for white people - don’t say it, ever. But it gets more complicated for non-black people of color.

Writer and podcaster Olga Marina Segura joins us this week to discuss the complicated relationship between Latinx folks and the N-word. Even though she identifies as Afro-Latina (her father is a black man), Segura says she’ll never feel comfortable using the word as a term of endearment and challenges other Latinx folks to think more critically about using the word.