Strange Fruit: Getting Away With Murder?

A teenager named Cameron Terrell was arrested in October on suspicion of murder in an alleged gang killing in South Los Angeles. Before you try to guess where this story is going, you should know: Cameron Terrell is a white, and from a wealthy L.A. suburb.

Terrell was able to make bail: $5 million.

At trial, he was acquitted of the charges, leaving some to wonder how differently Terrell's story might have ended had he been black, poor, and actually from the neighborhood where the shooting happened. Did the jury give him the benefit of the doubt because he was white?

Nicole Santa Cruz covered the story for the L.A. Times. She joins us this week to tell us more about the case.

And in Halloween-related hot topics, a woman and a ghost get on an airplane...stop us if you’ve heard this one.