News

Strange Fruit: A Bloodcurdling Conversation With 'Dracula' Actors

By Jaison Gardner
Published October 28, 2018 at 2:00 PM EDT
Cast of 'Dracula' 2018
Jonathan Roberts
/

Neill Robertson in 'Dracula' 2018
Laura Ellis
Neill Robertson as Renfield

This week, actors Crystian Wiltshire and Neill Robertson join us to discuss their roles in the current production of “Dracula” at Actors Theatre of Louisville. Actors Theatre has been producing this vampire tale, based on Bram Stoker’s gothic vampire fable, each Halloween season for more than 20 years.

In Juicy Fruit, NBC News host Megyn Kelly offended just about everybody when she defended blackface and other racist costumes. Commentator Don Lemon weighed in and, of course, so do we!

Tags
News draculastrange fruitactors theatre
Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
See stories by Jaison Gardner
