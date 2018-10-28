Strange Fruit: A Bloodcurdling Conversation With 'Dracula' Actors

This week, actors Crystian Wiltshire and Neill Robertson join us to discuss their roles in the current production of “Dracula” at Actors Theatre of Louisville. Actors Theatre has been producing this vampire tale, based on Bram Stoker’s gothic vampire fable, each Halloween season for more than 20 years.

In Juicy Fruit, NBC News host Megyn Kelly offended just about everybody when she defended blackface and other racist costumes. Commentator Don Lemon weighed in and, of course, so do we!