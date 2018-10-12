© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Recut: Our Neighbors Have Great Stories

By Jonese Franklin
Published October 12, 2018 at 12:26 AM EDT
Tough and Universal v3 banner copy

One of the things I love most about working in radio is meeting new people and hearing their stories. I don't know of too many other jobs where you can meet a stranger in one moment and in the next they're telling you some of the most intimate parts of their life. It's pretty weird when you think about it but the fact that people trust us with things so personal is pretty special.

WFPL has partnered with IDEAS xLab to bring you Tough and Universal: Stories of Grit, first-person accounts from people in the community who’ve overcome significant challenges and thrived despite the odds. WFPL News Director Erica Peterson and Theo Edmonds from IDEAS xLab join us today to talk about the partnership, and we'll hear excerpts from each of the stories.

Tags
News Recutstories of gritideas xlab
Jonese Franklin
Jonese Franklin is the WFPL Program Director and host of All Things Considered. Email Jonese at jfranklin@lpm.org.
See stories by Jonese Franklin
