Strange Fruit: 'Rape Jokes' Comic Cameron Esposito

After a week where talk about sexual assault was inescapable to anyone near a radio, TV, newspaper, the internet, etc., it might seem like jokes about rape are the last thing anyone would want to hear.

But Cameron Esposito's stand-up comedy routine promises just that. In fact, that's the title of her latest special. "It's a deliberately incendiary title," Cameron explains.

"Rape jokes are a concept that exists in stand-up comedy, and I wanted the number one Google result, if you put in 'rape jokes,' to be an hour of really funny stand-up about sexual assault from my perspective as a survivor."

(Esposito's special is indeed now the number one Google result for that search.)

She's donating the proceeds from the special, and her tour, to RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network). And speaking of her tour, it's bringing her to Louisville on Sunday.

She joins us on this week's show to talk about her work, and how good comics skirt the line between funny and too far.