Recut: What If You Had To Leave Home To Get Online?

For many of us, having the internet at home is as important as having electricity, or maybe even water. We use it to watch our favorite TV shows, to do homework, to pay bills.

But inside 40 percent of Louisville's poorest households, there is no internet access. Those families don't hop on the computer to help kids with homework, they don't look up tutorials for home repairs, and they don't play games online or look at social media. These are things I — and maybe you, too — take for granted. But for many Louisvillians, having the internet at home is just not an option.

Internet access is essential for most people anymore, and the city of Louisville has a digital inclusion plan that aims to help low-income residents get connected at home.

City reporter Amina Elahi joins me today to talk about how the plan is working and how it could be improved, and we'll hear from a woman whose life is being changed just by being able to get online at home.