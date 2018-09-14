© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Recut: With Castleman Moving, What's Next?

By Jonese Franklin
Published September 14, 2018 at 12:03 AM EDT
In early August, Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher made a decision about the John Breckinridge Castleman statue in Cherokee Triangle.

Debate about the Castleman monument and other controversial works of art was sparked last August when the Castleman statue was vandalized with paint. This happened a day after violence erupted at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Following the deadly rally, cities around the country —  including Lexington — moved swiftly to relocate their Confederate monuments.

Louisville did not act so quickly; we had nearly a year of committee meetings and public comments.

Now, the statue will be moved. And the conversation is moving ahead, too, to the next question: What should replace it?

We asked WFPL listeners what you thought should go in the statue's place, and we'll hear some of those answers on today's show, with arts reporter Ashlie Stevens.

We asked WFPL listeners what you thought should go in the statue's place, and we'll hear some of those answers on today's show, with arts reporter Ashlie Stevens.

Jonese Franklin
Jonese Franklin is the WFPL Program Director and host of All Things Considered. Email Jonese at jfranklin@lpm.org.
