© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Recut: There's A Thin Line Between Revitalization And Gentrification

By Jonese Franklin
Published September 7, 2018 at 12:33 AM EDT
beecher_terrace
Beecher Terrace in 2016

We've seen it before: A neighborhood dealing with high poverty and crime, and offering few economic prospects, is given a boost.

State and federal investments for new projects are approved. Maybe a new, trendy restaurant or bar or coffee shop comes in — thanks to the low property costs — and soon, other businesses follow. Developers begin to buy homes in the area for cheap and flip them for big profits.

Property values and property taxes rise, and before you know it, the neighborhood barely resembles its former self. And the people who've lived there for years, some of them for decades, can no longer afford to live in the place they call home.

There's no denying that West Louisville needs a boost. At one time, jobs were plentiful and businesses thrived. The Russell neighborhood was even nicknamed “Louisville’s Harlem.” But that was a long time ago. Many residents in the west now live in poverty, and rates of crime in the West End are among the highest in the city.

But with major investment for new projects ahead — including a new track and field sports complex, a renovated Beecher Terrace, and a neighborhood YMCA — West Louisville is likely headed for big changes.

Today on Recut, WFPL's Kyeland Jackson joins me to talk about revitalization efforts in the West End, and we discuss the line between neighborhood renewal and gentrification.

Tags
News west louisvillegentrification
Jonese Franklin
Jonese Franklin is the WFPL Program Director and host of All Things Considered. Email Jonese at jfranklin@lpm.org.
See stories by Jonese Franklin
Related Content