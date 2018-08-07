© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Recut: Fancy (Farm) Didn't Let Us Down

By Laura Ellis
Published August 7, 2018 at 11:00 PM EDT
Fancy Farm
Rob Canning/WKMS
/


Growing up in Louisville, in a not-particularly-politically-engaged family, I had never heard of Fancy Farm until I started working in a newsroom.

When I did, I almost thought the reporters were kidding me. It's a church picnic, in Western Kentucky, where some of the most important people in Kentucky politics go every year and make funny, trash-talking speeches about each other? Sure.

I've still never been (I have to fix that one of these years), but now I'm a believer: Fancy Farm might be one of the Kentuckiest things in Kentucky.

This year, the big stories were that Gov. Bevin didn't show up, and that Alison Lundergan Grimes apparently has jokes for days:
"Mitch had to leave because he is very busy rushing a Supreme Court vote. It is so sad. Like many men, he suffers from premature confirmation. And like a man, he claims it never happens to him."
Capital reporter Ryland Barton has been covering Fancy Farm for the past four years. He joins us on today's show to give us the highlights of this year's picnic, and wax philosophical about the event as a whole.

Tags
News Fancy FarmRecutpolitics
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
Related Content