Recut: Fancy (Farm) Didn't Let Us Down

Growing up in Louisville, in a not-particularly-politically-engaged family, I had never heard of Fancy Farm until I started working in a newsroom.

When I did, I almost thought the reporters were kidding me. It's a church picnic, in Western Kentucky, where some of the most important people in Kentucky politics go every year and make funny, trash-talking speeches about each other? Sure.

I've still never been (I have to fix that one of these years), but now I'm a believer: Fancy Farm might be one of the Kentuckiest things in Kentucky.