Strange Fruit: Expanding The Definition Of 'American Boys'

By Laura Ellis
Published August 5, 2018 at 2:00 PM EDT
Lazarus Letcher - American Boys Project
Soraya Zaman
/


Soraya Zaman's " American Boys Project" is a photography collection (and upcoming book) featuring portraits of transmasculine people throughout the country. Through it, Soraya hopes to expand our ideas of who trans men and transmasculine people are, and can be.

Soraya joins us this week to tell us more, along with Lazarus Letcher, whose portrait is included in the work.

And poet and choreographer Uwazi Zamani joins us with the story behind his phenomenal spoken-word piece, "Parades."

(Content Note: There is strong language in the poem, which is recited at the link, and also played in its entirety about 29 minutes into our show this week.)

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
