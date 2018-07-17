© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Recut: At Some Hospitals, ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ Is As Clear As Mud

By Jonese Franklin
Published July 17, 2018 at 11:24 PM EDT
The Leapfrog Group has ranked Kentucky 35th in the nation in hospital safety.

Chances are you've heard of a "do not resuscitate" order, or what is often simply called a "DNR." It's a written directive that lets hospital staff know that in the event a patient's heart or pulse stops, the patient does not want advanced CPR — which in a hospital usually means inserting a breathing tube, administering medication to help restart the heart, and doing chest compressions. There could be many reasons someone would choose to have a DNR order; many times, elderly and terminally ill patients have them.

It seems pretty clear-cut but studies show that some hospitals are misinterpreting DNR orders and applying the directive before patients actually die. WFPL health reporter Lisa Gillespie spoke to a Kentucky woman who experienced this and Lisa joins us today on Recut.

Like what you hear? We do it twice a week! Every episode of Recut takes a closer look at a story we're covering in the WFPL newsroom.

Jonese Franklin
Jonese Franklin is the WFPL Program Director and host of All Things Considered. Email Jonese at jfranklin@lpm.org.
