Curious Forecastle: The Wild, Crazy World Of Festival Parking Alternatives

This year, the Forecastle Festival organizers say they are expecting record-breaking attendance — about 75,000 people.

And when you’re on festival-grounds, you can kind of tell. Wherever you look, there are little clusters of people who then pack in together for the massive mainstage shows.

But where you can really tell is outside the festival — when you’re trying to find a parking spot.

Some attendees got lucky, but most people I spoke to said they spent some time circling downtown for a spot.

And this is something several Curious Louisville listeners were concerned about when they sent in their questions about the parking situation at this year’s Forecastle.

But some local organizations know this — and are helping attendees find a work-around.

