News

Strange Fruit: Greeting Cards That Look Like Us

By Laura Ellis
Published July 14, 2018 at 3:00 PM EDT
It's your partner's birthday and you're looking for the perfect card. But the drugstore selection is looking pretty heteronormative.

The specialty store might have an LGBTQ section... full of smiling white faces.

What's a queer person of color to do?

That's what Otis Richardson wanted to know. So he started his own line of greeting cards called Lavender Pop, creating text and artwork on cards specifically for people like us.

Otis joins us this week to tell us about his work.

Tags
News strange fruit
