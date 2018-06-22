© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Pension Bill Struck Down

By Ryland Barton
Published June 22, 2018 at 10:00 PM EDT
gavel courtroom
ONA News Agency/Wikimedia Commons
/
This week in Kentucky politics, a judge struck down Kentucky’s new pension law, saying legislators broke the law by rushing the bill to passage. Kentucky’s health secretary says the state will have to cut benefits if a federal court blocks Gov. Matt Bevin’s changes to the Medicaid system. And Democrats no longer make up a majority of registered voters in the state. Listen in the player above for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
