Kentucky Politics Distilled: Poor People's Campaign Goes To Frankfort

This week in Kentucky politics, Kentucky State Troopers shut protesters out of the state Capitol, allowing only two people to enter the building at a time. Attorney General Andy Beshear is suing Walgreens, saying the company helped fuel the opioid epidemic in the state. And a high-powered lobbyist was in federal court as prosecutors try to prove he bribed a former state official to help a client get state contracts.

Listen to this week's edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.



