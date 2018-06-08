© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Pension Battle Goes To Court

By Ryland Barton
Published June 8, 2018 at 11:11 PM EDT
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd

This week in Kentucky politics: the lawsuit over the new pension law was argued in court; Kentucky’s new commissioner of education laid out his priorities, which include helping charter schools open up and taking over Louisville’s public school system; and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continued to express concern about President Trump’s tariffs leading to a full-blown trade war.

Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

Related Stories:

Judge Questions Ky. Legislature's Speedy Passage Of New Pension Law

Bevin Lashes Out At Judge Hearing Pension Bill Lawsuit

Ky. Education Commissioner Lays Out Priorities For Charters, JCPS Takeover

A Curious Louisville News Special: Your Questions About The JCPS Audit

McConnell Warns That Trump’s Tariffs Could Hurt Kentucky

Trump Tariffs Hold Promise, Peril For Ohio Valley Industries

Tags
News Kentucky Politics Distilled
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
Related Content