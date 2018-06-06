© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Coming Soon: ‘Recut,’ A New Podcast From WFPL News

By Staff
Published June 6, 2018 at 9:39 PM EDT
recut-180605-edit
Recut logo

You hear the news every day on WFPL … but there's always more to talk about. That's why next week WFPL is launching “Recut”: a new twice-weekly podcast from the WFPL newsroom.

Think of it as WFPL's reporters showing their work. On each episode of Recut, host Jonese Franklin will take one story we're covering and break it down, giving you a way to stay informed and connected to your city, state and region.

Jonese Recut
WFPL Digital Editor Jonese Franklin is the host of "Recut," a new podcast from WFPL News.

It's a behind-the-scenes look at WFPL’s stories and the people who report them. We'll talk to reporters about how their stories came about, the reporting process and what they learned. And it'll generally clock in at under 15 minutes, making it an easy addition to your weekly routine.

Recut Jonese Laura Roxanne
Pictured left to right: Education Reporter Roxanne Scott, "Recut" host Jonese Franklin, and "Recut" producer Laura Ellis.

Recut’s first episode will be available Tuesday, June 12, with future episodes dropping every Tuesday and Thursday.

Subscribe on  iTunes or  Android, and let us know what you think at  recut@wfpl.org.

Tags
News Recut
Staff
See stories by Staff
Related Content